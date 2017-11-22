Carragher tears into Moreno & Liverpool: It was like watching children

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hammered the naivety of the current side – and in particular left-back Alberto Moreno – after they squandered a 3-0 lead in Sevilla on Tuesday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice in the first half, either side of a strike from Sadio Mano, to give the Reds what appeared to be an unassailable advantage in the Champions League group-stage clash.

Two quick strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder swung the game, however, with the comeback completed in stoppage time as Guido Pizarro pinched an unlikely point for the hosts.

And Carragher expressed his frustration at the result, insisting that it was "like watching children". He told Viasport: “I’d like to swear when I see that second half.

“The big question going into this game was whether Liverpool’s defence could cope with the atmosphere of Sevilla. I felt before the game the answer would be no, but I didn’t think it would be as bad as this, especially in the second half.

“I didn’t see Liverpool keeping a cleansheet but to be 3-0 up and to see how Liverpool gave the goals away and the actual game intelligence – it was like watching children play.

