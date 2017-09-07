Carrasco leads night full of gems as Indians win 14th straight

Carlos Carrasco produced a complete game four-hitter to lead the Cleveland Indians to their 14th successive victory on Wednesday.

Carrasco produced a complete game four-hitter to lead the Indians to their 14th successive victory on Wednesday.

He allowed just one run and struck out nine as the Indians stayed hot.

During the win streak, Cleveland have scored on average seven runs per contest. But what may be even more impressive is how they have held their opponents to two runs or less 10 times in those 14 games en route to overtaking the Los Angeles Dodgers (plus-187) for the best run-differential in MLB with plus-190.

There were great pitching performances all over MLB, including from Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo.

The 24-year-old tossed eight innings of one-run ball to lead Cincinnati past the Milwaukee Brewers. He struck out 10 along the way.

Boston Red Sox starter Doug Fister stayed hot with seven innings of one-run ball against the Blue Jays. Fister has a 2.79 ERA over his last seven starts since filling in for David Price in the starting rotation.

Then there was Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole who hurled eight innings of shutout ball against the Cubs, but he was unable to get a win as Chicago starter Jose Quintana threw six scoreless innings of his own.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 7-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves 8-12 Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves 5-4 Texas Rangers

Pittsburgh Pirates 0-1 Chicago Cubs

New York Mets 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 6-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Colorado Rockies 3-11 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays 6-10 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics 3-1 Los Angeles Angels

Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees (postponed)

Miami Marlins 1-8 Washington Nationals

Detroit Tigers 2-13 Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox 1-5 Cleveland Indians

San Diego Padres 1-3 St Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners 3-5 Houston Astros

PEREZ INSPIRES BIG WIN

There were plenty of stars on the mound but you cannot ignore the night Salvador Perez had for the Royals. The catcher hit two home runs, finished two for four with three RBIs and a walk in Kansas City's win over the Tigers.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus went four for five with a home run, a double, two singles and three RBIs in the first game of Texas' double-header. He also went one for four with a walk in game two.

UPTON FAILS TO DELIVER

Justin Upton was a huge addition for the Angels at the waiver deadline, but a 0-for-night night with three strikeouts against the lowly A's was not what they envisioned for the All-Star slugger.

Rays outfielder Corey Dickerson went 0 for three with three strikeouts in the Rays' loss to the Twins. He is now 0 for his last seven with five strikeouts.

TURNER SHOWS OFF DEFENSIVE QUALITIES

We knew Nationals shortstop Trea Turner could run, but we often forget just how well he can defend. Here is a reminder.

INDIANS AT WHITE SOX

Two of the best breaking balls in all of baseball will be on display as Carlos Rodon (2-5, 4.15 ERA) puts up his slider against Indians ace Corey Kluber's (14-4, 2.56 ERA) curveball on Thursday. The strikeouts should be plentiful in this one as the Indians go for a franchise record 15th consecutive win.