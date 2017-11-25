Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho

The Manchester United boss says the club's board and owners want the veteran to become a coach when he retires from playing

Michael Carrick will have the option to join Manchester United's coaching staff when he decides to retire from playing, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The 36-year-old has made just one appearance for United this season, lining up in midfield for the 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Burton Albion at Old Trafford in September.

Since then, he has undergone a procedure to resolve an irregular heart rhythm and Mourinho said the club is working with the former England midfielder to ensure he is "in a comfortable situation".

"Michael, as a person, is more important than Michael as a player," Mourinho told the club's official website after United's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

"We gave him the time to relax, to recover, to feel confident, to make the decision [when he] wants to play, [when he] wants to stop.

"He knows that my coaching staff has the chair for him if he wants. When he wants the chair, it is there in the office for him.

"I want that, the board wants that and the owner wants that. So Michael is in a comfortable situation. His future will be with us."

Carrick moved to Old Trafford from Tottenham in June 2006 and has made more than 300 Premier League appearances for the club.

He has lifted five league titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League trophy among a glut of honours, but Mourinho indicated the Wallsend-born player is not yet ready to hang up his boots.

"He wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back and now he is training back with us," said Mourinho.

"So [he is] one more option for us, we need players and Michael wants to play so I am happy with that."