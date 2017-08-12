Carrick sets Man Utd trophy challenge for 'stronger' Mourinho squad

Michael Carrick is looking for Manchester United to challenge on “all fronts” this season, with the Premier League title a “special” target.

The Red Devils collected three pieces of silverware last season, with Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs the undoubted highlights of Jose Mourinho’s first campaign at the helm.

The challenge now is to build on that success, with United expected to force their way back into title contention while holding their own in the Champions League.

Carrick, as the new club captain at Old Trafford, is hoping to get his hands on further trophies, with United “stronger” than they were following another summer of investment.

The 36-year-old told United Review: “It is difficult to say what our chances in the league are but we are setting out to be on top.

“We have certainly improved the squad, we look stronger, we are a year further ahead with the manager and his staff, we are in a better place than we were last year, so things are on the up.

“For large spells of last season, we felt we should have been higher up in the league than we were and performances certainly warranted that for large periods as well.

“But it is too easy to sit here and say that. We need to improve because we ended up a distance away from the top. Hopefully this season we will be right up there challenging.”

Pressed on whether the Premier League crown has become more of a priority in 2017-18, Carrick added: “The league is special because it is such a tough division to win. When you come out on top it is an unbelievable feeling to know you are the best team in the country, and you have gone through all sorts of things along the way to win that.

"Cup competitions are special because it is a slightly different feeling. Winning a trophy is winning a trophy and the feeling you get from it is incredible.

“There are obviously bigger competitions than others, but we will certainly be fighting on all fronts to win as much as we can.”

United will kick off their domestic campaign with a home date against West Ham on Sunday, with it possible that summer signings Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic will make their Premier League debuts for the club.