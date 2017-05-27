Carrick signs new one-year Manchester United deal

The Old Trafford club have tied down the midfielder to a new contract after a strong season under Jose Mourinho

Michael Carrick has signed a new one-year contract at Manchester United, keeping him at the club for another season.

The 35-year-old initially struggled to get into Jose Mourinho's team following the Portuguese coach's appointment at the start of the season, making only three Premier League appearances before December.

However, Carrick has gone on to make 18 starts in the league and regularly drawn praise from Mourinho, who also handed him a one-year extension at a similar time last year.

Carrick's United career now looks set to extend into a 12th season and he will be honoured with a testimonial on June 4.

"What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet," he told the club's official website. "I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue.

"My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family, and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season.

"I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day."

The gifted midfielder has won a host of honours since leaving Tottenham for United in 2006, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League and this season's Europa League.

And Mourinho is overjoyed that Carrick has agreed to extend his Old Trafford stay for another year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season," Mourinho told United's official website.

"He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team.

"I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday."