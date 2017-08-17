Carroll hails Britt as center signs new three-year deal with Seahawks

Center Justin Britt signed a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday and earned fulsome praise from coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Justin Britt had been rewarded for his hard work after the center signed a new three-year deal with the franchise.

Britt's fresh contract, worth a reported $27million, was confirmed by the Seahawks on Thursday.

Drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft as a right tackle, Britt started all 16 games at the position in his rookie season before he was moved to guard.

He transitioned again to center last season and started 15 games.

"He has been a fantastic leader for us up there," said Carroll. "He had an excellent season. He's played three spots for us and started at tackle, guard and center now. We think he's really in the best spot for him.

"I think it's just recognition and acknowledgement of the player and the team-mate that he's become for us.

"It's a statement that we want to make sure to take care of these guys. Justin has done everything we need him to do, been a great team-mate. I'm thrilled we're able to reward him."

In a post on Twitter, Britt wrote: "Thanks to the Seahawks, [franchise owner] Paul Allen, [general manager] John Schneider, [vice president of football administration] Matt Thomas and coach Carroll along with all my team-mates and the 12's for the support and making it all possible. Now let's go win a ring!!!"