Carroll: Seahawks won't sign Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no plans to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who has been on the open market since opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract on March 3, visited the Seahawks on May 25.

The 29-year-old remains unsigned for nearly three months despite undeniable talent.

"Colin's been a fantastic football player and he's going to continue to be," Carroll told reporters following Friday's organised team activity practice.

"At this time, we didn't do anything with it. We know where he is, who he is and we had a chance to understand him much more so.

"He's a starter in this league and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play."

Many believe Kaepernick is being black-balled by NFL teams, who presumably do not want the distraction of a player whose season-long protest of the national anthem last season became one of the year's biggest storylines.

Despite a forgettable season that saw the 49ers win just two games, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for another two scores last year.

Though he posted a respectable passer rating of 90.7, his numbers were overshadowed by his sideline protests of kneeling during the national anthem to shine a light on police brutality in the wake of multiple high-profile shootings of unarmed black men.

While he remains unsigned, Kaepernick has spent his offseason working at several charity events.