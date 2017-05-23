Carvalhal to stay at Sheffield Wednesday despite play-off despair

Despite losing in the Championship play-offs for the second season in a row, Carlos Carvalhal is set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced Carlos Carvalhal will stay in charge of the club for the 2017-18 season, despite suffering Championship play-off heartbreak for the second year in a row.

Wednesday were knocked out on penalties by Huddersfield Town after a 1-1 aggregate draw in their semi-final, with David Wagner's men going on to play Reading in Monday's final at Wembley.

The south Yorkshire outfit made it to the play-off final last season but were beaten 1-0 by Hull City thanks to a Mo Diame screamer.

Wednesday said Carvalhal, who had been linked with a return to his homeland to take charge of Porto, has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the club, but no details about the terms of the agreement were given.

"Carlos and his backroom staff - who have also extended their S6 contracts - will regroup for the 2017-18 campaign, which begins with pre-season in July," read the club's statement.