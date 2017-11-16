CAS rejects Adrien Silva's appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected Adrien Silva's appeal to be allowed to play for Leicester City.

The Foxes agreed a deal worth up to €29.5million to sign the Portugal international from Sporting CP as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, but missed the deadline for registration by a matter of seconds.

This led to FIFA refusing permission for the move to be completed – a decision that the club unsuccessfully appealed against.

CAS says Silva acted alone in asking the court to allow the Football Association to provisionally register him while he awaits a full verdict on the merits of his appeal.

"On 3 October 2017, Adrien Silva filed a statement of appeal at CAS together with the application for urgent provisional measures. Leicester is not party in this arbitration procedure," said a statement from CAS.

"Although the player’s initial request for interim relief has been rejected, the proceedings will continue and a final decision on the merits will be issued after a hearing, which is yet to be fixed."