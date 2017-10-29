Casemiro says Madrid 'must work harder' after shock Girona defeat
Midfielder Casemiro conceded Real Madrid are experiencing a "difficult moment" and must work harder after they suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday.
Goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu in four second-half minutes overturned Isco's opener as the hosts claimed a famous victory.
Madrid's defeat means Zinedine Zidane's side are now eight points off LaLiga leaders Barcelona after just 10 matches.
READ MORE: Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
READ MORE: Pochettino unsure if Kane will face Real Madrid
READ MORE: Athletic Bilbao 0 Barcelona 2: Valverde victorious on his return to San Mames
"We're worried about everything now," said Casemiro.
"We know we're very far behind. We must keep our heads now, this is a difficult moment. We did not play well today. We must play better, we must work harder.
"Girona played well in the second half – we must congratulate them."