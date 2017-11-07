Cashman: Girardi wasn't able to connect with Yankees players

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said they parted ways with manager Joe Girardi because of his inability to "connect" with players.

After a huge managerial change for the New York Yankees, both general manager Brian Cashman and former boss Joe Girardi opened up about the decision to part ways after over a decade together.

The Yankees moved on from manager Girardi following their defeat to eventual MLB World Series winners the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series last month.

Girardi, who had just completed a four-year contract worth $16million, took over the Yankees in 2008 and delivered a 27th World Series to the New York franchise the following year.

Cashman spoke with reporters for nearly an hour on Monday and said the biggest reason behind the franchise's decision was Girardi's inability to connect or communicate with his players.

"I could recommend plug-and-play and move forward, or, as we try to be in an ever-evolving, progressive franchise, was it time for a new voice and a fresh voice? I made the recommendation based on over a number of years now, some experiences that I was able to validate — whether it was directly or indirectly — about the connectivity and the communication level of the players in the clubhouse," Cashman said, via the New York Daily News.

While Cashman was speaking to reporters, Girardi coincidentally appeared on WFAN at the same time and was not aware of his former general manager's comments.

When Girardi was asked about his relationship with his players, he disagreed with Cashman, implying there were no issues in that area.

"There are some times that you have to make decisions about who plays, and I think guys get disappointed, but from a standpoint of having a relationship issue, there were none," Girardi said. "And if there was, I really didn't know about it."