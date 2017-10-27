Casillas dropped by Porto for poor performances in training

Spain legend Iker Casillas has been dropped for Porto’s recent matches for his poor performances in training, head coach Sergio Conceicao has said.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s match against Boavista, Conceicao hit out at the 36-year-old for not treating his sessions with the expected urgency.

The former Nantes boss has established himself as a strict disciplinarian and has revealed that the pair have held talks to explain why Jose Sa has instead been trusted with the responsibility of keeping goal for the Portuguese giants.

“He’s trained below what I demand,” he said. “The players know what my rules are, how I lead and that I demand that everyone is always at 100 per cent in training.

“I have to be consistent in the locker room, regardless of whether the player’s called Joaquim, Manuel or Antonio. If I make exceptions, I lose the whole squad. So I won’t do that.

“I can’t close my eyes on two weeks of training that did not reach my expectations and Iker cannot understand this. He didn’t train with the energy that I demand.”

