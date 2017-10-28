Casillas to Liverpool is a ‘crazy’ rumour, says agent

The legendary goalkeeper has been dropped by head coach Sergio Conceicao in recent weeks but is not seeking the exit door

Iker Casillas’ agent has slammed rumours suggesting that his client is ready to leave Porto in January to join Liverpool.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has found himself playing second fiddle at Estadio do Dragao behind Jose Sa in recent matches, with head coach Sergio Conceicao revealing during a press conference on Friday that he has been unhappy with the former Real Madrid star’s attitude in training.

Frozen out of action, this has prompted rumours of a departure, and with Liverpool’s defence needing reinforced, he has been associated with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Agent Carlo Cutropia has, however, insisted that this is simply a case of the media adding two and two together to get five.

“Of the crazy stuff I have seen, this is the craziest. It is crazy and there is no truth in it,” he told Radio Renascenca.

“Casillas is calm and happy at Porto and he wants to play, logically, just like any footballer. I believe that Iker and the manager speak everyday, but there are issues between the manager and the player. You have to give it time but there is complete calm. I am reading many things in the press, everything is false, and it leaves me surprised, and that is it.”

Porto tackle Boavista on Saturday, with Casillas again expected to warm the bench, despite having kept six cleansheets from 10 appearances so far this term.