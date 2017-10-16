Casting call: Brazil ready penultimate squad before World Cup

Time is running out for Tite to make the final tweaks to his Brazil squad ahead of World Cup 2018.

Since his appointment over a year ago, very few changes have made to his preferred squad and his starting XI has remained almost untouched.

In June, Brasil Global Tour asked him whether his work was complete – “Absolutely not!” he replied, “in fact I wish we had more time.”

After romping to qualification and transforming the national team inside 12 months, the former Corinthians man insists he is still desperate to find more solutions to potential problems he may face in Russia.

On Friday, he will select his penultimate squad before the tournament begins, calling 23 players for November’s Brasil Global Tour double-header against Japan and England.

