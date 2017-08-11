Castleford have one hand on shield after Salford victory

The League Leader's Shield is within grasp for Castleford Tigers following their Super League win over Salford Red Devils.

Castleford Tigers have one hand on the League Leader's Shield following a dominant 23-4 Super League victory over Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Two tries from Zak Hardaker put Castleford in control, before Paul McShane and Jy Hitchcox crossed after Manu Vatuvei had touched down for Salford's only points of the match.

The victory stretches Castleford's lead at the summit to 10 points with five matches remaining, meaning victory over Wakefield Trinity next time out would see them clinch the shield for the first time in their history.

St Helens missed an opportunity to climb into the top four as they fell to an 8-6 home defeat to Hull FC.

Tied at 6-6 at half-time, it was Marc Sneyd's boot that eventually settled the scrappy encounter, with the Hull man accounting for all eight of his side's points.

In the day's remaining match, Wigan Warriors were 18-4 victors over Huddersfield Giants to climb off the foot of the Super 8s table and three points adrift of the top four.