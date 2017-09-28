Castleford survive drama of golden-point to hold out against St Helens and reach first Grand Final

Luke Gale was the hero as Castleford held off a late fightback from St Helens to reach their first Grand Final.

Returning to the side just 16 days after having his appendix removed, the England scrum-half scored a try and kicked four goals to put his side into a what appeared to be a winning 20-10 lead after 64 minutes.

However, in a dramatic finish to an outstanding semi-final, Saints roared back with three tries in the last 10 minutes to edge in front before Gale kept his nerve to kick a last-minute penalty to send the game into golden-point extra-time.

He then demonstrated more composure to land the winning drop goal that earned his side a 23-22 victory that set up a first all-Yorkshire final for 12 years.

Castleford, who will meet the winners of the Friday's semi-final between Leeds and Hull at Old Trafford on October 7, have become the seventh club to reach a Grand Final and will be favourites to become only the fifth team to win a title held by just four teams in the 21 years of Super League.

The Tigers were universally acknowledged as by far and away the best team in the league in 2017, finishing 17 points ahead of their fourth-placed opponents, but St Helens deserve enormous credit for their part in a remarkable game in which they outscored their hosts by five tries to three.

Saints could hardly have made a worst start, with second rower Zeb Taia knocking on from the kick-off and Castleford full-back Zak Hardaker scored from the resultant scrum after Gale had handled twice in the move.

Gale added the goal and increased his side's lead to 8-0 with a penalty before Saints could draw breath but the visitors steadied the ship and hit back on 16 minutes through winger Regan Grace following nice work from classy full-back Ben Barba.

Castleford thought they had scored again when right winger Greg Minikin pounced on a handling error from Mark Percival but the try was disallowed for a knock-on and, aided by five successive penalties, St Helens finished the first half on top.

Substitute Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook went close to touching down Matty Smith's grubber kick before being held up over the line and the pressure told three minutes before the break when second rower Matty Knowles charged onto hooker James Roby's smart pass from dummy half close the line.

