Castleford survive Widnes scare, Salford rout Dragons

Castleford Tigers had to come from behind to see off Widnes Vikings, while Salford Red Devils won easily on an emotionally-charged night.

Super League leaders Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils each made it four wins in a row with victories of contrasting nature, while Leeds Rhinos dished out a drubbing to last year's Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves.

Castleford trailed 12-10 at the break and 22-10 with 30 minutes to play against Widnes Vikings, but Greg Eden completed his hat-trick with two of the Tigers' four second-half tries as they scored 22 unanswered points to claim a 32-22 win.

Salford, who did not charge admission for their game with Catalans Dragons but asked fans to make a donation to support the victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester, stormed to a 50-12 win.

Catalans, playing in their first game since Laurent Frayssinous was sacked as coach on Monday, proved no match for the hosts, who ran in nine tries, with Michael Dobson converting seven.

The Rhinos were similarly impressive as they kept Warrington off the scoreboard, hooker Matt Parcell scoring a hat-trick at Headingley to help Leeds bounce back from their defeat to Castleford last time out with a 40-0 win.

Huddersfield Giants announced on Friday that they had signed Jordan Turner from Canberra Raiders with immediate effect, but they went down to a 28-26 defeat to Wakefield Trinity, Ben Jones-Bishop's second try of the match in the 70th minute settling the contest.

Elsewhere, Leigh Centurions claimed their first ever Super League away win, ending a nine-match losing run in all competitions by stunning fourth-placed Hull FC 26-22.