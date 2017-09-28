Catalan independence: How Barcelona and La Liga would be affected by Spain split

Spain is in the midst of a tense political stand-off that could potentially alter the complexion of the country as the government of Catalunya defiantly prepares itself for a vote on independence.

The Spanish state has warned that the prospective vote contravenes the constitution and that it is actually illegal, but that has not diminished the appetites of those within the region who are seeking change.

In recent years, in particular, Barcelona fans have not been shy about showing where their allegiance lies, frequently flying Catalan flags at games and many figures within the club - including players past and present - are firmly in the pro-independence camp.

With a referendum on the divisive matter becoming increasingly possible - a date has been set for Sunday, October 1 - questions have been raised regarding the position of Barcelona and how the club could be affected by independence.

HOW WILL INDEPENDENCE AFFECT BARCA?

As with any step into new territory, we do not know for certain how Catalan independence will affect Barcelona, but there are a number of potential knock-on effects that have prompted intriguing discussions in football circles.

Expulsion from La Liga?

For example, one such notional outcome is that Barcelona would no longer be allowed to compete in La Liga, the competition it helped to found back in 1929. La Liga president Javier Tebas has been quick to pour cold water over the idea that Barca would simply retain its place in Spain's flagship competition in the event of Catalan independence. Indeed, Barcelona would not be the only club affected by such a decision, with the likes of Girona and Espanyol among the Catalan football teams competing nationally.

"In sport, it isn't a la carte and things must be clearly stated," Tebas told Marca. "It isn't easy to have an agreement and study Spanish legislation but if they (Catalan clubs) do get that, then they will not be able to play in Spain's La Liga, but I hope it doesn't come to that."

Tebas contends that exclusion from La Liga would undoubtedly see Barcelona slip from the top table of European football, citing the lucrative television rights deal as one area that would be different. Naturally, as the head of La Liga, Tebas is defending the integrity of the competition he leads, so his comments on the matter are inherently tinged with bias, but it remains to be seen whether his words have true weight.

