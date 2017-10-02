Catalan referendum: Barcelona played behind closed doors as an act of defiance, says Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona's win over Las Palmas on Sunday was played out in front of an empty stadium: Getty

Josep Maria Bartomeu insists the decision to play Barcelona's game with Las Palmas behind closed doors was to protest against a "lack of liberty" rather than any concerns over security at the Nou Camp.

Tensions between the Spanish government and Catalan regional authorities came to a fray on Sunday afternoon as attempts were made to shut down a referendum vote on separation.

Security forces were seen using rubber bullets and baton charges as they clashed with protesters, leaving more than 750 people injured, according to Catalan health officials.

Barcelona’s match with Las Palmas was subsequently played behind closed doors with club president Bartomeu explaining the club took the decision as an act of defiance.

"This (playing without fans) was a measure to show our rejection of what took place today," Bartomeu told BeIn Sports. "This is not a security issue, the police gave us permission to play, but we wanted to show that this game was different because of everything that is happening in Catalonia and the lack of liberty we have been suffering from.

"We are worried and very sorry. We decided that instead of postponing the game, which is what we wanted, we'd play behind closed doors. That way we show our concern for the situation and send our support to those who have been unable to exercise the right to freedom of expression."

Barca risked losing six points if the game had been postponed, something Bartomeu says was never an option.

"If we hadn't played we'd have lost six points, three for the result and three as a punishment," he added. "There was no reason for us to lose points, all our fans should appreciate that we showed our disagreement with what happened."

Gerard Pique has revealed he'd be willing to walk away from the Spanish national team if his views on the situation are deemed a "problem".

“For many years people could not vote here and this is a right that should be defended by all means within the law possible," he said. "I am Catalan and I feel Catalan and today more than ever I feel proud of the Catalan people.

“I think I can keep playing for the Spain team because I think that there are many many people throughout the country that are completely against the acts we have seen today and who believe in the democracy.

“If the Spain manager or the Spanish FA think I'm a problem then I have no problem in stepping aside and leaving the team.”