Catalans Dragons fight back to relegate Leigh

Lewis Tierney scored two tries as Catalans Dragons retained their Super League status and condemned Leigh Centurions to an immediate return to the Championship with a 26-10 victory in the 'Million Pound Game'.

The Dragons, who have been a Super League club since 2006, trailed 6-4 at half-time in the fixture between the teams who finished fourth and fifth in this season's Qualifiers.

Leigh then claimed the first try of the second period through James Clare, but Catalans hit back with 22 unanswered points -including four penalties from Luke Walsh - as the hosts paid the price for a string of infringements.

Steve McNamara's side can therefore look forward to another year in the top flight, despite a desperately disappointing 2017 campaign, while Leigh face the challenge of bouncing back after a single season among the elite.

Dragons coach McNamara, who succeeded Laurent Frayssinous in June, told Sky Sports: "Credit to the players - they've stuck in there.

"We're relieved, massively relieved. You can see that. We've got players crying, with relief, not with joy."