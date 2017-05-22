Rugby League: Catalans part with Frayssinous after woeful run

Laurent Frayssinous has departed Catalans Dragons after a 62-0 Challenge Cup thrashing was followed up by defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Catalans Dragons have parted company with coach Laurent Frayssinous after five defeats in succession left them off the pace in Super League and eliminated from the Challenge Cup.

Former Catalans player Frayssinous has been in charge since 2013, when he replaced Trent Robinson.

The first French coach of the Perpignan-based club had led them into the play-offs in each of his four seasons in charge, however, a woeful recent run has cost him his job.

An 18-10 defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday left Catalans ninth, while they were unceremoniously dumped out of the cup courtesy of a 62-0 shellacking to Hull FC.

A club statement read: "This morning, following the anticipated return in France, the Chairman Bernard Guasch and some members of the Board have mutually agreed with Laurent Frayssinous to part company.

"Dragons will be led by assistants Jerome Guisset and Michael Monaghan, as well as General Manager Alex Chan on an interim basis."