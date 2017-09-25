Cavaliers hopeful of January return for Thomas

Isaiah Thomas should be in position to return by January, according to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hopeful Isaiah Thomas will be able to return from his hip injury by January.

Cleveland acquired Thomas in a trade last month that saw Kyrie Irving sent to the Boston Celtics.

Concern over Thomas' hip forced the Celtics to add an additional second-round pick into the deal after the Cavaliers were not satisfied with his physical.

Thomas first injured his hip last season when Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns fell on him.

He then kept playing and exacerbated the injury, eventually causing him to miss the last three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers.

A statement released by the Cavaliers read: "Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement.

"Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January.

"His status will be updated again, along with any further timeline adjustments, after the start of the regular season."