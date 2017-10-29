Cavaliers pack it in during loss to Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers slumped to a defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

LeBron James could not save the Cleveland Cavaliers from the wrath of the New Orleans Pelicans' twin towers on Saturday.

Anthony Davis made his triumphant return, dropping 30 points and 14 rebounds, while DeMarcus Cousins continued his torrid streak by registering a triple-double in the Pelicans' 123-101 win over Cleveland.

This was a game New Orleans led early and often. The Pelicans never trailed by more than three points, and after they took the 9-7 lead in the first quarter, they would never trail again.

Down by 17 in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers took out all of their rotation players and played only their deepest reserves.

Kevin Love was a bright spot, scoring 26 points on seven-of-12 shooting, five of six from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds, but no other Cavalier scored 20 points.

Not even King James could cross the 20-point pinnacle as he finished with 18 points on six-of-11 shooting. The team were minus-10 with him on the floor.

In the meantime, Cousins tallied 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and has led the Pelicans to big wins in each of their last two games.

"We're locked in as a unit. We feel like we can battle with the best of them. We're starting to understand what it takes to win games," Cousins said. "We're still learning how to play with one another, but the ball movement's been good lately. Defensively, we've been good."

IMPRESSIVE RICKY

Jazz guard Ricky Rubio hit four three-pointers for just the third time in the last two years, as he led Utah with 21 points on six-of-13 shooting, four of seven from beyond the arc. He also added seven rebounds and four assists in the Jazz's win over the Lakers, 96-81.

Russell Westbrook has now tallied a triple-double against every NBA team but the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 2016-17 MVP had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the Thunder's 101-69 win over the Bulls.