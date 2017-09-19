Cavani has 'no problem' with €222m PSG strike partner Neymar despite penalty spat

Edinson Cavani maintains that he has “no problem” with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar despite their recent on-field squabble.

A desire to be among the goals led the pair to clash during a recent Ligue 1 meeting with Lyon.

Neymar prevented Cavani from taking a free-kick early in the second half of that contest, before the Uruguayan then snatched penalty duty away from his Brazilian colleague – only to then fail from the spot.

The incidents have sparked talk of a feud inside the PSG camp, with French publication L’Equipe claiming that there was a dressing room “clash” after the Lyon game.

Cavani, though, has been quick to rubbish such talk, telling Gol de Medianoche de Radio Universal: "These things are created. I don't know why these stories are created. The truth is that these are normal things; things that happen in football.

"I learned of the story just now talking with my brother, about people saying that Cavani won't let anyone take penalties and that there's a problem with Neymar. The truth is that there's no problem.

"He [Neymar] has just arrived and like I said from the off we are keen for him to adapt in the best way possible. I think that's been proven because you can see he is adapting quickly."

Edinson Cavani Neymar PSG no problem More

PSG broke the world transfer record to lure Neymar away from Barcelona over the summer, with a €222 million deal taking him to the French capital.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to his time at Parc des Princes, netting five times in six appearances.

While he has been brought in to add extra firepower to the PSG ranks, alongside fellow new recruit Kylian Mbappe, their presence has taken some of the shine away from Cavani.

The 30-year-old frontman netted 49 times in all competitions last season and is understandably keen to ensure that he remains a regular on the scoresheet in the face of added competition.