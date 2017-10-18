Cavani doesn't need to be friends with Neymar

Part of a competitive side but not friends appears to be Edinson Cavani's desired relationship with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Edinson Cavani has reiterated his claim that there is no bad blood with Neymar after a row over a penalty earlier this season, but the striker also hinted at little warmth off the field between the two Paris Saint-Germain stars.

Neymar, who became the world's most expensive player when he joined PSG from Barcelona for €222million in August, argued with Cavani over the right to take a spot kick against Lyon in Ligue 1 last month.

The Uruguayan centre-forward overruled the expensive new arrival but missed from 12 yards, although his failure to convert the opportunity did not prevent the hosts from registering a comfortable 2-0 victory.

That public disagreement sparked rumours of a rift between the big-name attackers and, while Cavani has claimed there are no ill-feelings in the dressing room, the 30-year-old also implied he is unlikely to socialise with his fellow South American away from the club.

"That's in the past," he told SFR Sport when asked about the penalty incident. "These are things that happen in football.

"We must find the solution together and function as a team.

"We need to be a competitive team, but we do not need to be friends.

"You have to be professional, and afterwards everyone has their own life."