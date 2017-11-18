Cavani: Neymar will take PSG's penalties

Neymar has been selected as PSG's penalty taker, according to supposed rival Edinson Cavani.

The pair were embroiled in an on-pitch argument over a spot-kick earlier this season during a 2-0 win over Lyon.

Marseille 2/1 to beat Bordeaux

Both players wanted to take the penalty, only for Cavani to win out and then spectacularly miss from 12 yards.

Neymar Edinson Cavani PSG 2017 More

However, it appears the issue has now been settled. Cavani told reporters, after being asked who will take the next spot-kick for the club: "Neymar".

He explained, too, that manager Unai Emery made the decision, despite Thiago Silva previously claiming that "we have decided that Neymar will shoot all the penalties".

Cavani scored twice as PSG beat Nantes 4-1 on Saturday to maintain their position as leaders of Ligue 1.