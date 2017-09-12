Cavani overtakes Ibrahimovic to become PSG's highest scorer ever in Europe

The Uruguay international scored a penalty after 40 minutes to move ahead of the legendary Swede

Edinson Cavani's goal against Celtic means he has overtaken Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become PSG's highest goalscorer in European competition.

The Uruguay international striker grabbed his 21st continental strike for the Ligue 1 runners-up from the penalty spot shortly before the interval after he had been fouled by Jozo Simunovic as he tried to head home a cross.

Cavani is in his fourth season of European competition with Unai Emery's side, having arrived from Napoli in 2013. He mustered four goals in his first campaign before netting six then two in the following years.

51% - Edinson Cavani has now scored in over half (23/45) of his appearances in the Champions League. Threat. #UCL pic.twitter.com/8f0QyijWlp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2017

Without the shadow of the Swedish forward, however, he tallied a personal best eight last term, even as PSG were knocked out at the round of 16.

With PSG aiming to go deep into the competition, he will be hopeful of bettering that tally.