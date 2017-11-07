Cavani: PSG are more than just three players

Paris Saint-Germain are much more than just Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, according to the Uruguay international.

The Ligue 1 leaders forked out a world-record €222 million for Neymar over the summer and are set to spend a further €180m on Mbappe at the end of the current campaign once his season-long loan deal from Monaco is complete.

The trio have combined to help Unai Emery's side net 58 goals in all competitions, with PSG breaking a number of Champions League goalscoring records in qualifying for the knockout stages after just four matches.

But Cavani insists even though the differences in the trio's respective games make them a fearsome forward line, they could not succeed without their team-mates behind them.

"We have different styles, and that allows us to play in a variety of ways. That helps us to make things work well," he told Goal.

"A lot of people talk about Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe, but other players help us to do whatever we want. We can't forget our team-mates.

"From the goalkeeper to other players, it's not just about the attackers but also the rest of the team."

Mbappe has flourished since arriving at Parc des Princes, with the teenager scoring six goals and laying on six assists in his first 14 appearances for Les Parisiens.

