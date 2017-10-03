Cavani speaks out over Neymar rift

The Uruguayan striker has played down the apparent falling out with his Brazilian team-mate, insisting that any issues have now been resolved

Edinson Cavani has played down the apparent unrest between himself and team-mate Neymar, insisting the whole situation was blown out of proportion.

The apparent row started after Cavani took, and subsequently missed, a penalty during a Ligue 1 clash against Lyon, with the Brazilian superstar having wanted to take the spot-kick himself.

And there was also a disagreement over the taking of a free-kick in the same game, with Dani Alves intervening to take the ball from Cavani and allow his compatriot to take the set-piece.

Nobody told Cavani that Neymar gets to take PSG penalties now after this, Neymar might get first dibs next time! pic.twitter.com/HbnMDxqci2 — Goal (@goal) September 17, 2017

There were even reports that PSG were forced to pay Cavani to take him off penalties, although the Uruguay international insists the situation has been resolved and that it was not a big problem in the first place.

He said, as quoted by Marca: "These are things that happen in football, they sometimes get so big, and we all know that they get bigger than they actually are.

"They are sorted out in the dressing room, everything has a solution, everything is quiet. The important thing is we all fight for the same goal."

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table, three points clear of champions Monaco, with Cavani having scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season.