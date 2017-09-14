Cycling: Cavendish shouldered out of Road World Championships

Mark Cavendish withdrew himself as an option for Great Britain's UCI Road World Championship team due to a shoulder injury.

Mark Cavendish will not feautre for Great Britain at the UCI Road World Championships after withdrawing himself as an option due to injury.

The Team Dimension Data rider ruled himself out of contention for the event in Norway this month as he continues to recover from the broken shoulder he suffered during this year's Tour de France.

Cavendish - who won road race gold at the 2011 World Championships in Copenhagen and silver in Doha last year - was hurt following a collision with rival Peter Sagan during a sprint finish at the end of stage four that resulted in the Slovakian being disqualified.

Despite recently returning to the saddle for the Tour of Britain, the 32-year-old revealed in a statement on his official Twitter account that he is still "struggling" with his injury.

"I am gutted to say I won't be representing Great Britain this year at the World Road Race Championships in Bergen, Norway," Cavendish wrote.

"It was a goal I'd set to try and win this year, on a course that suits me at my peak and the strength in depth we have in the Great Britain cycling team.

"Unfortunately, I am struggling with the broken shoulder sustained from the crash in this year's Tour de France, so withdrew myself as an option for selection last week."

Cavendish had not been named in Great Britain's squad on Tuesday, but Chris Froome, who this month became just the third man to win the Tour and the Vuelta a Espana in the same year, was selected for the individual time trial.