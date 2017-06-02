Cavs coach Lue: Warriors best I've ever seen

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost 113-91 on Thursday and coach Tyronn Lue heaped praise on the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said the Golden State Warriors are the best team he has ever seen following game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Lue was at the helm of the Cavaliers when they fought back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Warriors in last season's Finals.

This campaign, reigning champions the Cavs were the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs as a late-season swoon allowed the Boston Celtics to grab the top standing.

Before the Cavaliers closed out the Celtics in five games in the Conference finals, Lue said the Celtics were more difficult to defend than the Warriors.

However, Lue was singing a different tune Thursday after Durant scored 38 points to lead the Warriors to a 113-91 victory in the championship opener.

"They're the best I've ever seen," Lue responded when asked how good the Warriors are.

"No other team has done this. 13-0. They constantly break records every year."

The Warriors, who set an NBA regular-season record for wins last season, had the league's best record this season and have yet to lose in 13 games this postseason.

No team had ever won 12 straight games during a single postseason.

Golden State's 13 straight playoff wins ties the NBA mark set by the Los Angeles Lakers over the 1988 and 1989 postseasons and the Cavaliers over the last two seasons.

Golden State will look to set the all-time mark when the Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday.