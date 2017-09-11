Ceballos, Kimpembe and the hidden gems in the 2017-18 Champions League

DANI CEBALLOS - REAL MADRID

The Real Madrid midfielder's €15 million price tag led to some branding the 21-year-old as the signing of the summer in La Liga, but with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ahead of Dani in the pecking order, first-team minutes were never promised to the midfielder upon his arrival from Betis.

Mateo Kovacic, Isco and Marcos Llorente, too, are preferred by Zidane, leaving cup competition Dani's only real hope of forcing his way into the reckoning.

Dani's involvement will almost certainly come down to his temperament, though his has everything in his artillery to shine on the highest of European stages - his outstanding performances for Spain during this summer's Euro Under-21 finals in Poland go some way to confirming that.

Should Zidane present the young midfielder with an opportunity in this season's Champions League, expect to see driving runs from central positions, impossible agility and vision seldom found in a player of his age.

EMIL FORSERG - RB LEIPZIG

One of the most creative outlets in Europe's top divisions, Forsberg's assist in RB Leipzig's recent 4-1 victory over Freiburg was his 20th in just 28 Bundesliga starts.

The 25-year-old winger was touted with a transfer to a string of Europe's finest over the summer before stating his desire to honour the contract extension he signed with the perennial overachievers in February.

Wednesday's hosting of Monaco promises to be one of the most exhilarating meetings in the entire competition, such is the approach of both sides, and Forsberg's importance to his side's success cannot be understated.

CHARLY MUSONDA - CHELSEA

