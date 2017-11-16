Cecafa 2017: Azam TV set to beam regional tourney

The teams have been pooled into two groups, with the winners and runners-up in each group gaining qualification to the semis

Pay TV Azam is set to beam live the 2017 edition of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to kick-off on December 3 in Kenya.

The tournament will feature 10 teams, eight from the Cecafa region and two guest teams, Libya and Zimbabwe and will run until December 17.

The teams have been pooled into two groups, with the winners and runners-up in each group gaining qualification to the semifinal.

Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Afraha Stadium in Nakuru have been set aside as match venues with the Mumias Sports Complex, Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and MISC Kasarani designated as alternative venues in cases of bad weather.

Host Nation Kenya has been pooled in Group A alongside Rwanda, Libya, Tanzania, and Zanzibar. Defending Champions Uganda will be up against Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia and Southern Sudan in Group B.

Kenya will confront Rwanda at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on December 3, on the opening day of the tournament while Libya will tackle Tanzania.

Cecafa Draw: Group A: Kenya, Libya, Tanzania, Zanzibar and Rwanda.

Group B: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan.