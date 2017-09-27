Cecafa dates likely to be pushed to December

But even as the country eagerly waits for the confirmation at the new dates at the end of the week, the event may be pushed back to December

Dates for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup is most likely to be pushed to December and not November as was earlier planned.

Kenya has been confirmed as the host for the next edition of Cecafa tournament whos date was tentatively set towards the end of November.

FKF President, Nick Mwendwa who is set to attend the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Executive Committee meeting this weekend in Khartoum, Sudan, confirmed that Kenya will indeed host the games this year.

Mwendwa hinted that that tournament will not be staged in Nairobi citing Nakuru’s Afraha and Bunkungu Stadia as the likely venues.

“We were never going to host Cecafa on the venues for Chan. Cecafa will be hosted at other venues like Nakuru (Afraha). It meets the standards, we’ll do that. Some work is being done at Bukungu. We only need two venues” said Mwendwa.

Mbaraki Sports club in Mombasa is also being considered among the possible venues for the tournament

But even as the country eagerly waits for the confirmation at the new dates at the end of the week, realistically, Kenya's chances of staging the event in November are slim and and it may be pushed back to December.

The local Kenyan Premier League is set to run until early December following a two-week postponed of league matches due last August during the general election.

With about 10 rounds of matches still to go and a repeat presidential election coming on October 26, it is almost impossible to complete the league by end of November or early December.