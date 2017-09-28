Cecafa picks Kenya to host Senior Challenge Cup

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association has endorsed Kenya to host 2017 Senior Challenge Cup

The Executive committee of Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) has endorsed Kenya to host 2017 Senior Challenge Cup.

In its Executive committee meeting held in Khartoum, the members expressed solidarity with Kenya over the Chan failure but assured they will encourage the country to host Senior Challenge Cup in late November to early December.

In a communiqué from Khartoum and obtained by Goal ahead of Friday's Extra- Ordinary General Assembly, Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye said the committee also endorsed Burundi to host the U-17 and Rwanda to stage Women championship both in November and early December.

The meeting also approved the agenda for the Extra ordinary meeting set for Friday that will drastically overhaul the current Cecafa statutes and enact a new document to align Cecafa to Caf and Fifa.

The meeting also attended by Cosafa Chairman Philip Chiyangwa also endorsed an MOU entered into by Cecafa, Cosafa and UNAF and a joint meeting of the three zonal Unions will be held before the end of the year.

Cecafa president Mutasim Gafar revealed that Cecafa programmes are back on track and the region will organise five competitions next year. “Kagame Cup will be rebranded next year and there is a proposal to expand and make it bigger.”

Musonye said Cecafa will announce their sponsor for Kagame Cup and Challenge cup next month.