FKF hit ground running as Cecafa dates fast approaching

Bukhungu has been identified as one of the potential venues to host Cecafa with Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keio all unavailable

Football Kenya Federation has hit the ground running in preparation for the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be hosted in Kenya in November.

FKF President, Nick Mwendwa and Cecafa Secretary General, Nicholas Musonye toured Bukhungu Stadium, one of the earmarked venues for the championship as Kenya kick-started preparation for the regional tournament that is making a return after two-year hiatus.

The two, who were in a fact-finding mission, met with Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya to try and convince the County government to commit to the tournament set be held between November 26 - December 9th, 2017.

Bukhungu has been identified as one of the potential venues to host the event with Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keio all unavailable.

Nakuru’s Afraha and Moi Stadium in Kisumu are other potential venues.

The last edition of the regional games was staged in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in December 2015.