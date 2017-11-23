Kisumu affected as Cecafa moves Group matches

Kisumu City has been among the worst hit areas with pockets of violence during the electioneering period in the country

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group ‘A’ matches have been moved from Kisumu to Machakos.

Football Kenya Federation arrived at the decision after teams raised fears about the security situation in Kisumu ahead of next week’s swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

As such, FKF tentatively settled on Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as the alternative venue for the Group ‘A’ preliminary matches.

“Teams have requested that we move matches from Kisumu because of the current political situation in the country. We have decided to move matches to Machakos for the time being as we monitor the situation in Kisumu,” FKF President, Nick Mwendwa told Goal.

Group ‘B’ matches will be held in Kakamega and Mumias Counties. “If there is calm in Kisumu after President Uhuru Kenyatta is sworn in on Tuesday, then we will consider moving matches there.

"Machakos will act as a standby venue while Kakamega and Mumias will stage Group ‘B’ matches.”

The regional tournament will kick-off on December 3-17.

Eleven countries - Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Libya, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zanzibar and Ethiopia will grace the event.

Full draws: Group A: Kenya, Libya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Group B: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.