Cech's woeful Arsenal penalty record extended against Watford

The Czech goalkeeper is yet to save a spot-kick for the Gunners, with an unwanted sequence of failures now standing at 12 efforts and counting

Petr Cech’s woeful penalty record at Arsenal has been stretched to 12 spot-kicks without producing a save.

The Czech goalkeeper joined the Gunners from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2015.

His vast experience has proved to be a useful asset for Arsene Wenger, with Arsenal considered to have struggled in a vital area of the field since the days of Jens Lehmann.

Cech’s ability to repel penalties makes for dismal reading, though, with the 35-year-old yet to keep one out during his time in north London.

12 - Petr Cech has failed to save any of the 12 penalties he has faced with Arsenal in all competitions. Rooted. pic.twitter.com/7uZyt9EOXp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

Troy Deeney is the latest man to have beaten Cech from 12 yards, with his 71st-minute effort helping Watford to a 2-1 win on Saturday.

That is the first penalty Cech has faced this season, but he saw nine slip past him in 2016-17.

He also failed to keep two out in his debut campaign, with Jamie Vardy and Lionel Messi converting in Premier League and Champions League competition.

Of the efforts he has conceded, only three have come as part of a losing cause – against Barcelona in February 2016, Tottenham in April 2017 and now against Watford.

While they have often been able to salvage something from meetings in which they slip up inside the box, Arsenal are continuing to shoot themselves in the foot.

11 - Arsenal have conceded 11 goals from the penalty spot since the start of last season; four more than any other current PL side. Costly. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

The Gunners would have moved into the Premier League’s top four with a win at Watford, but find themselves stuck in sixth.

Cech cannot shoulder the blame for that, but he will need no reminding that his last penalty save came way back in October 2014 against Maribor and that he has failed to get anything to a Premier League spot-kick since keeping out Fulham's Clint Dempsey in February 2011 - 18 efforts ago.