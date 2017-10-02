Cech claims Arsenal have 'won the fans back' following Wenger protests and form dip

Petr Cech believes Arsenal have "won the fans back" after returning to form and putting their recent troubles behind them.

The Gunners endured a testing 2016-17 campaign, with Arsene Wenger facing regular protests against his reign as he oversaw a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

Slipping out of the top four for the first time did not cost the Frenchman his job, though, with another FA Cup triumph enough to earn him a new two-year contract.

A slow start to the current season brought more uncomfortable questions, but Arsenal have entered the latest international break on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run — with that sequence including six wins.

Cech told reporters on the current mood at Emirates Stadium: "We said after the Liverpool game [a 4-0 defeat at Anfield in August] the only way to bring everybody back on board was our attitude and work ethic and obviously results.

"We have been doing that. Especially at home we feel like we have won the fans back on our side and hopefully we can keep them happy as long as we can.

"Home is always home. Every fan has the right to show if they're not happy but as players I think we've shown the way and they are supporting us everywhere we go. I think this is great to see."

Arsenal have moved to within six points of Manchester rivals City and United at the top of the Premier League table.

Wenger’s side are yet to face either of the early leaders and Cech believes that positive results when those fixtures roll around could help to fire the Gunners into the title picture.

The Czech goalkeeper added: "We play them both and they are games where we will have the opportunity to close the gap.

"Yesterday we were watching all the games and results. We knew every team ahead of us won their games so we needed to continue our run and keep winning to keep the gap the way it is.

"Unfortunately we have to be chasing, so we need to make sure we win our games and if the teams ahead drop points we can close the gap or get ahead of them."

Arsenal return to domestic action on October 14 with a trip to Watford.