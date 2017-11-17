Cech’s penalty record is frightening but he’s still quality, says Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes Petr Cech still has plenty of time at the top level despite a poor penalty record which the former England goalkeeper describes as "frightening."

The ex-Gunners shot stopper has failed to save any of the penalties he has faced since joining Arsenal in 2013, going the wrong way 10 times out of 13, and Seaman suggests that the Czech should consider changing his current method if he has any hope of improving the record.

Seaman has the best penalty save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper (31.8%) who has faced at least 20 penalties and has offered to help Cech with advice on spot kicks if he wants it.

"He needs to call me up! Trust me, he can call me anytime and I’ll give him some secret recipes," said Seaman.

"It’s frightening [his penalty record]. I don’t know what he’s thinking. He’s obviously got a method that he used but [when] I used my method I would guess the right way a lot more than Petr’s done. In a normal game penalty takers are specialised and won’t just stay to one side. They look at their form just as much as a goalkeeper would.





Petr Cech Arsenal Sergio Aguero Manchester City More