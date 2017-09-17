Cedric Bakambu brace leads Villareal past Alaves

The 26-year-old striker netted a goal in each half as the Yellow Submarine coasted past the Glorious One at the Mendizorrotza

Cedric Bakambu’s brace powered Villareal to a 3-0 victory Alaves in a Spanish La Liga game on Sunday.

The DR Congo international picked off from where he left off in midweek and netted a superb brace for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit.

The former Bursaspor striker got the opener for the visitors in the 32nd minute.

Colombian striker Carlos Bacca then doubled the lead for his side seven minutes after the restart. The Congolese striker then got his brace and the third for Fran Escriba’s side after 62 minutes.

Bakambu who was replaced by Enes Unal with 11 minutes left to play will be hoping to make it three goals in three games when Villarreal host Espanyol in their next game on September 21.