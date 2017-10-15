Cedric Bakambu brace powers Villarreal to victory over Girona

The DR Congo international struck twice in the opening 20 minutes to hand the Yellow Submarine victory against Pablo Machin’s side

Cedric Bakambu put up a great performance as his brace handed Villarreal a 2-1 win over Girona in a Spanish La Liga game on Sunday.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute and doubled their advantage eleven minutes later.

Cristian Stuani halved the deficit for the White and Reds in the 40th minute but there were no further goals in the second half as Javier Calleja’s men hung on for three points at the Estadi Montilivi.

Bakambu who was replaced in the 83rd minute by Roberto Soriano has now scored seven goals in seven appearances in the Spanish top flight.

The win sees Villarreal climb up to eighth of the La Liga Santander standings and they welcome Las Palmas to the Estadio de la Ceramica in their next fixture on October 22.