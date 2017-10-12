I will celebrate if I score against Cape Town City, says Aubrey Modiba

Modiba says Matsatsantsa are raring to go ahead of the MTN 8 final, while Booth tips the Citizens for victory

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba is relishing the opportunity of coming up against his former club Cape Town City in the MTN 8 Cup final on Saturday.

Modiba has been among several young players at Matsatsantsa, who have starred for the Tshwane-based outfit in recent recent times, and the 22-year-old believes that despite the Citizens being no pushovers, they are confident of victory in Durban.

“We are looking forward to the game and we are fully prepared for them‚” Modiba told The Sowetan.

“Obviously we know it won’t be an easy one. We know that we are going to be up against a good side‚ but we are confident that we are going there to get a win,” he added.

Furthermore, Modiba admits he won’t shy away from celebrating should he find himself on the scoresheet against his former club.

“There’s no way I won’t celebrate‚” he admitted.

“I have been thinking of which celebration should I pull after scoring a goal,” he emphasised.

This will be Modiba’s first MTN 8 final, and the 22-year-old wing-back is certainly looking forward to the opportunity.

“It will mean a lot to me because it is my first time playing in the MTN8 final and will add to my Curriculum Vitae as well‚” he said.

"Winning it would be a bonus for me and I’ll gain more experience as well in another final,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, one former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits star does not share Modiba’s optimism.

South Africa legend Matthew Booth believes that the work load currently on SuperSport’s shoulders could be a bit too much to bear, tipping City to walk away from the Moses Mabhida Stadium with victory.

"SuperSport have played a lot of football and fatigue could set in. Gould and Daniels were with Bafana - that might also take its toll,” Booth stated.

"City will be fresher and that gives them some sort of advantage. Both coaches are natural winners from their playing days. I think City will win. SuperSport will battle psychologically because they will also be thinking about their Caf Confed Cup match (semifinal second leg against Club Africain) next Friday," he concluded.