Celta Vigo 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Fit-again Gameiro ends visitors' winless run

Atletico Madrid's winless run ended at four games despite being outplayed by Celta Vigo for large periods, Kevin Gameiro netting the winner.

Kevin Gameiro marked his first LaLiga start of the season with a goal as Atletico Madrid's four-game winless run in all competitions came to an end with a 1-0 success at Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone's men are still unbeaten domestically this term, but a 2-1 Champions League loss at home to Chelsea towards the end of September preceded three consecutive draws - including a potentially costly stalemate at Qarabag on Wednesday.

However, that miserable streak was brought to a close against Celta as Gameiro found the net 28 minutes into his league return, having replaced Angel Correa in the line-up after missing the start of the campaign with a groin injury.

READ MORE: Real want Pochettino AND Kane

READ MORE: Man United set for double LaLiga swoop

READ MORE: Why Verratti snubbed Barca transfer

That goal came during a rare bright spell for Atleti with the visitors spending much of the game on the back foot and having to rely on goalkeeper Jan Oblak to keep Celta at bay.

Celta started positively, but Oblak comfortably dealt with an early strike from Iago Aspas, who then shot wide from a similar position on the edge of the area.

Oblak was tested rather more strenuously by a looping Sergi Gomez header that looked destined for the top-left corner before the keeper intervened.

Another save followed as Pione Sisto cut inside from the left to shoot hard and low, with Atleti then belatedly drawing a first notable stop from Sergio Alvarez as he smothered the ball at Antoine Griezmann's feet on the 25-minute mark.

Alvarez was alert again to divert a low Griezmann drive around the post, but the opener came from the subsequent corner. Sergi Gomez nodded an outswinging delivery back towards his own goal and Gameiro pounced, swivelling to thrash the ball past Alvarez.