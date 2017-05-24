Celta Vigo and Al Ain offer du LaLiga HPC players professional contracts

Two talents from du LaLiga High Performance Center (HPC), Ahmed El Yamani and Rashed Ahmed, have been scouted by La Liga club Celta Vigo and UAE's Al Ain club respectively.

After enjoying success with the du LaLiga HPC U18 team who took home the gold from the inaugural season of the UAE FA Academy League, the two players went on a development trip to Spain and were recognised for their exceptional performance at an event hosted by du and LaLiga Monday night.

Five other du LaLiga HPC players are being eyed by LaLiga clubs, and expected to be scouted and sign professional contracts with them this summer during the du LaLiga HPC camp in Marbella.

The pathway to pro-football offered by du LaLiga HPC enables players, before they reach the age of 18, to either be scouted by local and international clubs or to earn a full football scholarship at a top US university.

Currently, du LaLiga HPC player scholarship agreements are being finalised with US universities and the players’ names are expected to be announced by October 2017.

This group of footballers were selected through the duFC platform, home of the UAE Schools & Streets Cups that saw more than 7,000 youth from across the UAE compete in front of La Liga scouts.

Commenting on the second season of scouted talents, Fernando Sanz, Executive Director of LaLiga in MENA said, “We are very proud of our partnership on duFC and on establishing the du LaLiga High Performance Centre here in the UAE. Our highly qualified coaches are committed to the development of youth football talents in the UAE and we can see a great change in the performance level of the inaugural team some of whom have already caught the attention of LaLiga clubs. We are certain that many more of them will become the football stars of the future.”