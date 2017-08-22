Celtic book spot in Champions League group stage despite narrow second-leg defeat by Astana

Celtic's players celebrate after securing their place in the Champions League group stages: Getty

Celtic progressed into the Champions League as expected with an 8-4 aggregate win over Astana, but they were made to sweat in their 4-3 second-leg defeat in Kazakhstan.

The Hoops' progress was never in serious doubt following their 5-0 thrashing of the Kazakhstan champions at Parkhead last week, but there were some nervy moments for the Scottish champions as they slipped to a first defeat of the season in a pulsating encounter at the Astana Arena.

Celtic's 19-year-old defender Kristoffer Ajer, in for injured Jozo Simunovic, deflected a shot from defender Dmitri Shomko past goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the 26th minute to give the Kazakh side the merest glimmer of hope, quashed, it appeared, eight minutes later when Hoops attacker Scott Sinclair curled in the equaliser.

Two goals in a minute at the start of the second-half from attackers Serikzhan Muzhikov and Patrick Twumasi brought the home side back to life and, when Ghanaian Twumasi grabbed his second, the visitors were on the ropes.

View photos James Forrest of Celtic scores his team's fourth goal (Getty) More

However, late goals from Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths confirmed Brendan Rodgers' side's passage into the group stages for the second successive season.

The Northern Irishman was again forced to start with a makeshift central defence due to injuries.

Nir Bitton, essentially a midfielder, had passed a fitness test on an ankle injury and the midfielder was paired with Ajer, who had played in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The only other Celtic change from the first leg saw midfielder Callum McGregor take over from Tom Rogic, who started on the bench.

If anything, the Scottish champions looked more like getting the first goal than their hosts in the early exchanges.

Twumasi drilled a shot from 20 yards just past the post in the 10th minute but it was not the whirlwind start a side needing five goals might have been expected to make.

Sinclair and McGregor both had good efforts as Celtic moved with menace.

The home side got in front slightly against the run of play when Shomko edged towards the Celtic box and drilled in a left-footed drive which came off Ajer leaving Gordon with no chance.

Astana's supporters were energised with optimism but that should have been extinguished seconds later when Sinclair burst through the fragile Kazakh defence only to blast his shot against home goalkeeper Nenad Eric.

View photos Scott Sinclair of Celtic vies with Laszlo Kleinheisler of FC Astana (Getty) More

Read More