Celtic out of the Champions League after narrow defeat against Bayern Munich

Celtic exited the Champions League on their shields after a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in a pulsating encounter at Parkhead.

A costly moment of slack play in the 22nd minute allowed French star Kingsley Coman to open the scoring and blight an encouraging first-half performance by Brendan Rodgers' side.

However, Celtic roared back after the break and Callum McGregor deservedly levelled in the 74th only for midfielder Javi Martinez to restore the German giants' lead three minutes later meaning that with two Group B fixtures remaining, the Scottish champions have only three points from 12 and cannot get into the knockout stages.

Bayern beat the Scottish champions 3-0 with ease in the Allianz Arena earlier in the month but the Hoops can take encouragement from this performance as they still remain on course for a place in the Europa League.

