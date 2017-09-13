Celtic defender unconcerned about Neymar snub

The world's most expensive player refused to shake hands with the teenager after the pair's ongoing spat during their Champions League group game

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has admitted he doesn't care that Neymar refused to shake his hand after PSG's 5-0 win in Glasgow.

The Bhoys suffered a heavy defeat to the Ligue 1 side in their opening Champions League group game, with world-record signing Neymar opening the scoring at Celtic Park. The Brazilian came up against 18-year-old defender Ralston, with the pair having an ongoing battle during the match.

The repeated confrontations over 90 minutes saw Neymar refuse to shake hands with Ralston after the final whistle, but the defender does not hold any grudges following the incident.

"I was just walking by and [Marco] Verratti was there as well, it was just a moment," he told reporters. "He said what he said and I said something back and that was it.

"To be honest, I don't care about that side of things at the end, I don't want to dwell on that too much.

"I didn't fear him at all. I knew I was coming up against him. I went out and faced him head on.

"It was a good test for me to see where I am at, what level I am at. I am my biggest critic. I'll go analyse the game and see what I can do better."

Neymar has been in excellent form since joining PSG for €222 million from Barcelona, with the 25-year-old scoring four times in four Ligue 1 games as well as on his Champions League debut for the Parisians.