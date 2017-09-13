Celtic fan who 'tried to kick' Kylian Mbappe during PSG Champions League clash condemned by Brendan Rodgers

The fan invaded the pitch after Celtic conceded their third goal: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has condemned the Celtic fan who invaded the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night.

The French side had just scored their third of five goals in a dominant win when the supporter ran towards the centre circle and swung a leg at the 18-year-old.

The man, who was draped in a Celtic scarf and wearing a club shirt, was roundly booed by those at Parkhead as he was dragged away by stewards and subsequently arrested.

“That reaction said it all really,” Celtic’s manager Brendan Rodgers said after the game.

“It’s disappointing for any ground, any club, a supporter getting on to the pitch like that.

“It was bitterly disappointing and I’m sure the club will deal with that. Whoever that person was it shouldn’t be anything we see, especially on a football field.

“I think the stewards dealt with it at the time and I’m sure the club will deal with it.

“The crowd and their reaction told you everything you needed to know.”





PSG manager Unai Emery appeared to suggest his player was unfazed by the incident.

“Kylian is a very young player, but he has experience,” Emery said. “Nights like this will give him more experience. He wants to become a great player and I thought he showed a lot of confidence.”

Celtic now face a likely punishment from Uefa. The Scottish champions have been fined a total of £160,000 for 12 disciplinary offences in the past six years and this latest incident is unlikely to be viewed favourably in light of recent events.

During the side’s play-off qualifier for this season’s Champions League against Linfield, the Northern Irish club with a Protestant heritage, Celtic fans unfurled a pro-IRA banner.

Celtic were subsequently fined £20,500 and announced a two-game closure of the ground where the Green Brigade supporters’ group stand.