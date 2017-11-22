Celtic forward Moussa Dembele shocked by Zidane’s comment

The 21-year-old is flattered by the remarks eceived from Los Blancos gaffer for his brilliant form in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele said that he was 'pleased' and 'shocked' to have earned high praises from Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

With 36 goals already in 61 games for the Bhoys since his arrival from Fulham last summer, Zidane commended the striker's qualities and compared him with football legends like Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Raúl.

And the 21-year-old who has notched four goals in eight league games this campaign is revelling in the remarks of the former Fifa World Player of the Year winner.

"It means a lot to me when a legend - because Zidane is a legend - praises and makes positive comments about me," Dembele told UEFA website.

"It's good. I was pleased but at first, I was shocked to hear that. The fact that my work is not something that goes unnoticed, and the fact that a legend like Zidane speaks like that of me, my football ability and especially my future, gives you an incentive to wake up in the morning and do a better job than others, and get where I want to be."

Ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter against PSG, Dembele is eager to make a return to Parc des Princes where he spent his formative years as Brendan Rodgers’ men chase a place in the Europa League after conceding three defeats in four Group B games.

"It's a game like any other, against an important team, where I have to be focused," he continued.

"It would be good for me and my family to go back to the stadium and club where I grew up as a player and where I learned everything and…. It will be a pleasure to see the old Parc [des Princes] again."

Dembele who scored five goals in 12 Champions League games last campaign, will aim to get off the mark against Unai Emery's men.